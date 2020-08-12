Stephen R. Corgan
Moorestown - age 71, on August 9, 2020. Survived by his mother, Laura Corgan, of Pennsauken, NJ. Devoted husband of Debra Corgan for 41 years. Beloved father of Alison L. Haag (Matthew), Kristin L. Corgan, Jeffrey S. Corgan, and Taylor L. Corgan. Proud grandfather (Pop) of Christian Alexander, Landon Xavier, and Kendall Avery Corgan-Haag. Steve was a simple man, admired by all who knew him.
Services will be private at Eichel Funeral Home, 8323 Maple Ave. Pennsauken, NJ 08109. PH: 856-662-1102. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com