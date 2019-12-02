|
|
Stephen Thomas Porter, age 49, of Lumberton, NJ passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a 21 month-long, hard fought battle with brain cancer. He handled his illness with courage and bravery, never once complaining.
Steve grew up in Mt. Laurel and met his would-be wife Maureen in 3rd grade at OLGC. After decades of friendship he married his best friend and soulmate in 2003. He was a devoted dad to his sons Ryan and Brad. He enjoyed watching movies, doing DIY building projects, and sharing his love of Legos with them. His family and friends knew his thoughtful, generous, and giving nature. He also enjoyed dishing out some good-natured teasing. Steve was incredibly tech-savvy and enjoyed all his high-tech gadgets. A natural problem-solver, he also enjoyed tackling handyman projects around the house. Steve's favorite hobby was collecting autographed sports memorabilia from his favorite teams and players. An avid Philly fan, he loved cheering on the Eagles and Phillies. Food favorites included his mom's homemade gravy, cheese raviolis, Starbucks grande mochas, extra crispy bacon, and A&W root beer. Steve will be remembered as a kind man with a heart of gold who was fiercely loyal to those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Steve had a 26-year career at Lockheed Martin where he had a reputation for tough but fair leadership, and was known as a sophisticated businessman with a strong work ethic. He led LM's acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft where he held the role of CFO until his diagnosis.
He was predeceased by his father, James S. Porter. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Maureen (Nee Kavulich) Porter; his children, Ryan and Brad Porter; his mother, Carmella Porter; his siblings, Lisa (Porter) Rudnicki and Jim Porter. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He was a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, nephew, cousin, and co-worker.
Viewings will be held on Friday, December 6th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial, all at Saint Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Entombment at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Foundation 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila., PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019