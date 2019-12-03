|
Stephen T. Pratt
Gloucester City - On November 30, 2019. Age 64. Loving father of Stephen J. Pratt and Stephanie Pratt (fiancé Brandon Croker). Beloved brother of Edward Pratt, Donald Pratt and Iva DePoder. Predeceased by his parents John and Doris (Speyerer) Pratt; and his siblings, John Pratt Jr., Dolores Korkowski, Robert Pratt and Valentine Pratt. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his faithful grandpups Tiny, Tank and Suki.
Stephen was employed for over 30 years as a machinist for M&R Spring in Palmyra, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday morning, December 6, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 1 Union St #301, Robbinsville Twp., NJ 08691.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Stephen T. Pratt.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019