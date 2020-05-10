|
Stephen T. Szczepankiewicz
Southampton - Stephen T. Szczepankiewicz, 52, resident of Southampton, NJ, passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees on Friday May 8, 2020.
Steve was a caring person with a huge heart. He enjoyed fishing, Philadelphia sports teams, vintage movies and TV shows. He enjoyed his Wawa coffee.
Stephen T. Szczepankiewicz was the beloved son of Margaret (nee Kazmirzak) and Edward L. Szczepankiewicz, Sr. Stephen was a devoted brother to his 2 siblings, Edward L. Szczepankiewicz, Jr. and Susan Richardson (Ken). He was a caring uncle to Alina and Evan Szczepankiewicz; Jared and Samantha Richardson. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held privately by Stephen's family. To share your fondest memory of Stephen please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flower's the Szczepankiewicz family has requested that donations be made in Stephen's name to . https://www.stjude.org/
Published in Courier-Post from May 10 to May 11, 2020