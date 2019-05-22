Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Haddonfield, NJ - On May 19, 2019 Stephen W. Kurowski of Haddonfield passed away surrounded by family and friends at age 90 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Marylouise (nee Wright) and late Mary T. (nee Steuewer) loving father to Susan Soviero and her husband John of Little Silver, NJ and the late Paul Stephen. One grandson. Also survived by many caring and loving relatives and friends.

Steve was a long time resident of Haddonfield, retired Sr. Vice President of Midlantic Nat'l Bank.

Past President of the Haddonfield, Lions Club and Past President of AIB. He was also a Air Force veteran serving during Korea.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Friday May 24th 10 to 11 AM at Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Int. Pvt. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Haddonfield Lions Club Foundation PO Box 401 Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
