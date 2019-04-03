Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Stevan Edward Peckel Obituary
Stevan E. Peckel

Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away suddenly on March 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Gaye (nee Sylvester). Loving father of Jessica Illum and her husband Matthew. Devoted grandfather of Jaxon, Landon, and Emerson Illum. Dear brother of Glenn Peckel, Anita Washington and Kelli Graham Velez. Stevan served as an in-house counsel for Wells Fargo Wealth Management in Philadelphia for almost 30 years. He was an avid trout fisherman and historian. He was a member of multiple historical associations including the Order of Indian Wars, the Little Big Horn Assoc. and the Custer Battle Historical Museum Assoc., and was in the process of writing two books. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 1-3pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm Friday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Little Big Horn Assoc. c/o Linda Beltlle, 437 Penn View Dr., Millersville, PA 17551 or to Custer Battle Historical Museum Assoc., PO Box 902, Harden, MT 59034
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
