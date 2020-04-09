|
|
Steve Ravitz
Philadelphia - April 7, 2020. Father of Jason Ravitz, Shawn (Debbie) Ravitz, Brett (Lauren) Ravitz, Remy (Brett) Strause, and David Ravitz. Grandfather of Amanda, Sophie, Andrew, Luke, Jessie, Hailey, Jordana and Dylan. Brother of Ron Ravitz. Uncle of Scott (Lauren) Ravitz. Great Uncle of Alden. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Sunday at 1:00 pm on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page. Memories of Steve may be shared on the Ravitz Family Markets Website at www.ravitzfamilymarkets.com. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Ravitz Family Foundation at www.ravitzfamilyfoundation.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020