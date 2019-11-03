|
Steven Happ
Laurel Springs - Steven Happ, 54 years, of Laurel Springs, NJ passed away on November 1, 2019. Loving son of the late John J. and Anne Happ. Dear brother of John (Lori) Happ. Cherished uncle of Alexa Happ. Dear cousin of Walter Stankus.
Steven was a software engineer for Freedom Pay Inc., in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Villanova University and Indiana University. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Steven enjoyed playing Volleyball and Photography.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Interment of ashes New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. Condolences at DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019