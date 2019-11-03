Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Happ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Happ


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Happ Obituary
Steven Happ

Laurel Springs - Steven Happ, 54 years, of Laurel Springs, NJ passed away on November 1, 2019. Loving son of the late John J. and Anne Happ. Dear brother of John (Lori) Happ. Cherished uncle of Alexa Happ. Dear cousin of Walter Stankus.

Steven was a software engineer for Freedom Pay Inc., in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Villanova University and Indiana University. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Steven enjoyed playing Volleyball and Photography.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke's Church 55 Warwick Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Interment of ashes New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. Condolences at DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -