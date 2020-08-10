Steven Ilicich
Cherry Hill - Peacefully on August 9, 2020, of Cherry Hill. Age 75.
Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Waclauski) for 51 years. Loving father of Steven of Cherry Hill and Marcy of Philadelphia, PA.
Born in Camden, NJ, Steven attended St. Joseph's High School and graduated from Bowling Green University. Steven was a teacher and coach at Gloucester City High School, Gloucester NJ for over 35 years.
A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com