Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven "Stevie" J. Buete



Mt. Ephraim, NJ - Steven "Stevie" J. Buete passed away on September 27, 2020 at the age of 59. Steven was born to Leslie D. and Sarah E. (née Beebe) on June 26, 1961. Steven is survived by: his mother, Sarah E. Buete (née Beebe); brother, Leslie T. Buete; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 9th 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at St. Joachim Parish, 601 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ 08031.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store