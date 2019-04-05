|
Steven L. Unruh
Runnemede - Steven L. Unruh, suddenly on April 1, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 38. Devoted father of Kevin Unruh. Beloved son of the late James and Evelyn (nee Armbrecht) Unruh. Loving brother of Robert Unruh (Ginny), Joan Reed, Lynn Unruh, Sandie Unruh, John Unruh, and Donna Hoover (Roy). Special uncle of Taylor, Lauren, Michael (Danielle), Anthony, and many other nieces and nephews. Steven was always known to greet you with a smile, kiss, hug, or handshake. There will be a Memorial Service 2pm Saturday, April 13, at Mt. Calvary Union Church, 111 E. Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steven's memory to Mt. Calvary Union Church at the address listed above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019