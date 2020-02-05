Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven M. "Murph" Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven M. "Murph" Murphy Obituary
Steven M. Murphy "Murph," of Maple Shade, formerly of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was 53.



Beloved son of Charlotte (nee Iacono) & the late Frank J Murphy. Loving father of Molly Murphy. Dear brother of LisAnne (Christopher) Petrella, Frank (Rebecca) and Char (Chris). Much loved uncle to Matthew, SaraBeth, Anthony, Jazmene, Alyssa, Faith, 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews. His friend and caregiver Georgianna Burns. Steven also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.



Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday evening, February 7th, from 6-8pm at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville and again Saturday morning from 10 to 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 East Main Street, Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the memory of Steven Murphy to (). For more information and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -