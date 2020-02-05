|
Steven M. Murphy "Murph," of Maple Shade, formerly of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was 53.
Beloved son of Charlotte (nee Iacono) & the late Frank J Murphy. Loving father of Molly Murphy. Dear brother of LisAnne (Christopher) Petrella, Frank (Rebecca) and Char (Chris). Much loved uncle to Matthew, SaraBeth, Anthony, Jazmene, Alyssa, Faith, 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews. His friend and caregiver Georgianna Burns. Steven also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday evening, February 7th, from 6-8pm at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville and again Saturday morning from 10 to 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 East Main Street, Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the memory of Steven Murphy to (). For more information and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020