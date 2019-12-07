|
Steven Thomas "Worm" James
Gloucester City - On December 4, 2019, Age 56. Cherished Son of the late William F. James and Rosemary James (nee Keoghan). Cherished Brother of Therese (Mike) Smollock, late William P. James (surviving Virginia), Michael (Jo-Ann) James, Kathy James, Patrick James, Maria (Tom) Kerchersky, David James, Christopher James and Marybeth (Scott) Jeffries. Survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Steven was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City and a 1982 graduate of Gloucester City High School. He worked as a laborer for the Gloucester City Water Department from 2013-2019. Steven was a former coach for youth baseball and midget football in Gloucester City. He was a former volunteer firefighter in Gloucester City. Steve was a former member of the Broomall String Band.
Most importantly, Steven was a kind and gentle soul with a super huge heart. He was always generous to his family and friends. Steven is now reunited with his beloved brother Bill, his dad and mom.
Relatives, friends and the Gloucester City Water Department are kindly invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, December 10 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at McCANN - HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: 851 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 noon at Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steven's memory to the Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Christmas Fund: P.O. Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Please write in memo: Steven Thomas James.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Steven Thomas James.
