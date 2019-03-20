|
|
Stevie-Lynn Schug
West Deptford - On March 9th, 2019 Stevie-Lynn Schug passed away. She was 25. Stevie is survived by her father Craig, sister Nikkia, nephews Cole and Billy, and stepmother Patty. Stevie had loving family from Shamong and Blackwood, NJ and Ft. Worth, Texas. A beautiful funeral service was held in Orlando, Fla. Stevie's ashes are with her family. If you knew Stevie, you loved her. She was kind, loving, forgiving. We ask our family and friends to keep her memory in your hearts. God bless everyone who showed their love and support for our family. We will miss her so much. Stevie was my heart. Gospel of John: Chapter 3 Verses 1-21.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019