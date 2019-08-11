|
Stewart A. Griest Jr.
Lindenwold - On August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Louise Joan (nee Lieberman) Griest. Survived by his son Stewart A. (Cheryl) Griest III of Villanova, PA, granddaughter Melissa Griest of Villanova, PA, brother Harry and sister Janie Davidson. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019