Stewart A. Griest Jr.
Lindenwold - On August 7, at the age of 78, Stewart "Stew" Griest Jr of Lindenwold rejoined Louise, the love of his life of over 50 years. They were two farm kids who saw a lot of the world together while serving our country. He left behind the blessing of many wonderful memories to his son Stewart A. (Cheryl) Griest III, his granddaughter Melissa all of Villanova, PA, his family in the Gettysburg area, Louise's brother in Pen Argyl, PA, and a host of friends from everywhere he went. In fact, if someone you didn't know struck up a friendly conversation at the Laurel Hill Shop Rite, the Aldi's in Somerdale or Deterding's in Lindenwold, you may have met Stew. He was always one to share a friendly greeting, a cooking tip or a pleasantry. He is loved and he is missed. He would be honored by any gifts sent in his memory to the Northern Tier Children's Home in Harrison Valley, PA, the WoundedWarriorProject.org and/or Tunnel2Towers.org. Arrangements are being coordinated by ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019