Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Sue Ann Martorano Obituary
Sue Ann Martorano

Mantua - Sue Ann Martorano (nee Krug) of Mantua, on February 21, 2019. Age 61. Loving daughter of Sumiko Clements (nee Aria) of Marlton and the late Harry T. Krug. Beloved mother of Michael Krug of Mt. Laurel, Laura Martorano of Williamstown, Nicole Martorano of Williamstown and Samantha Montgomery of Williamstown. Sister of Kenneth Krug (MaryAnn) of Marlton, Daniel Krug (Jeanette) of Lindenwold and Timothy Krug (Barbara) of Marlton. Devoted grandmother of Macen, Marlee, Guiseppe, Julissa and Ellie Moon.

Sue Ann enjoyed arts and crafts, watching movies and loved to clean. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sue Ann was young at heart and always the life of the party.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing Friday, March 1, 2019, 7pm to 9pm and Saturday March 2, 9am to 10am in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11am at Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment Berlin Cemetery, Berlin. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view Sue Ann's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
