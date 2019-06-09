Services
Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 845-1310
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Sue Nessenthaler
Sue Hickling Nessenthaler

Sue Hickling Nessenthaler Obituary
Sue Hickling Nessenthaler

West Deptford - Sue Hickling Nessenthaler, age 74, died on June 6, 2019. Sue lived in Woodbury Heights most of her life and was a graduate of Woodbury High School. She lived in West Deptford for the past three years.

She was the wife of the late George R. Survived by her children David (Susan) Baysinger, G.R. Nessenthaler, Rebecca (Ian) Toner, Debra Nessenthaler (Jamie Yingst), brothers Geoff and Peter Hickling, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, June 14 in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave (Kings Hwy), Woodbury, NJ. Memorial service will be at 11am. Interment Wenonah Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019
