Susan A. Davis Obituary
Susan A. Davis

Pennsauken - Susan A. Davis (nee Peterson), of Pennsauken, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 51. She was a kind and caring person, who will be deeply missed by her beloved family and friends.

She is survived by her loving parents, Janet & Samuel Peterson; a brother, Steven Peterson; her Aunts & uncles, John McGinley (Barbara), Catherine Hurley (Dan), James Peterson; her beloved goddaughters, Rachael Wyatt, Roxanne Wyatt, Johanna Hickman; her best friend, Michael O'Malley; and numerous cousins and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of the donor' choice. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
