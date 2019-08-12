|
Susan A. Laino
Hammonton - On August 10, 2019 Susan A. (nee Herbert) Laino went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late James E. Smith & the late John J. Laino. Loving mother of Leah (Michael) Panetta of Somers Point, Donald J. (Sheri) Smith of Lindenwold, Jessica (Herman) Figueroa of Midlothian, VA. and Shannon Smith of Allentown, PA. Also survived by 8 grandchildren Michael A. Panetta, Antonio J. Panetta, Vincent J. Figueroa, Gianna M. Figueroa, James R. Figueroa, Isabella S. Figueroa, Giovanni Lezama and Liliana R. Lezama. Beloved sister of Joan Shisler of Erial and the late Robert J. Herbert & the late Charles Herbert. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday 11am to 1pm followed by funeral services 1pm at Hope Church, 700 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 265 S. Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
