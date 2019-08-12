Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hope Church
700 Cooper Road
Voorhees, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hope Church
700 Cooper Road
Voorhees, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Laino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. Laino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan A. Laino Obituary
Susan A. Laino

Hammonton - On August 10, 2019 Susan A. (nee Herbert) Laino went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late James E. Smith & the late John J. Laino. Loving mother of Leah (Michael) Panetta of Somers Point, Donald J. (Sheri) Smith of Lindenwold, Jessica (Herman) Figueroa of Midlothian, VA. and Shannon Smith of Allentown, PA. Also survived by 8 grandchildren Michael A. Panetta, Antonio J. Panetta, Vincent J. Figueroa, Gianna M. Figueroa, James R. Figueroa, Isabella S. Figueroa, Giovanni Lezama and Liliana R. Lezama. Beloved sister of Joan Shisler of Erial and the late Robert J. Herbert & the late Charles Herbert. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday 11am to 1pm followed by funeral services 1pm at Hope Church, 700 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 265 S. Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now