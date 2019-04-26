Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Susan Bledsoe
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
Glendora - Susan D. Bledsoe (nee Smith), on April 24, 2019, of Glendora. Age 56. Beloved wife of Mickey Bledsoe. Devoted mother of Jesse, Kristen (Joey) and the late Phillip. Dear sister of Richard Smith. Sister-in-law of Eileen and Pete. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Susan was a registered nurse for the West Jersey/Virtua Health System. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Susan's memory to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 26, 2019
