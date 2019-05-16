Services
National Park - Susan M. Ebinger, a resident of National Park, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was 71. She is the beloved Wife of Francis; devoted mother of John and Kelly-Sue. Memorial contributions may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. www.guidingeyes.org Arrangements by McGuinness Funeral Home Woodbury & Washington Twp. 1-800-993-0888

Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019
