Susan Fimiani
Harbeson, DE - Susan Fimiani, age 95 of Harbeson, DE, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, DE. She was born in Vietri sul Mare, Italy, daughter of the late Francesco and Fortuna Cascella.
Ms. Fimiani was a member of the Garment Workers Union, and she worked as a seamstress for over 50 dedicated years. She was a member of the Cheer Center in Georgetown, DE, and enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and cake decorating. Above all, Ms. Fimiani cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Fimiani was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Fimiani; her brothers: Tony Cascella and Aneal Cascella; and her sisters: Carmella Grimaldi and Josephine Giordano. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Yekenchik (Michael); her daughter-in-law, Michelle Fimiani; her grandchildren: Donna Fimiani and Danny Fimiani (Lisa); her nieces: Diane Longo (Ed), Marie Nicholson, Rosemarie Giordano, and Liz Derago (John); and her nephews: Bobby Grimaldi (Janie) and Anthony Grimaldi (Cheryl).
A Chapel Committal will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Calvary Cemetery, 2398 Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ms. Fimiani's memory to Harrison House of Georgetown, 110 W. North Street, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019