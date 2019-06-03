|
|
Susan J. Ott
Pennsauken - Susan J. Ott, longtime Pennsauken resident passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was 70. A graduate of Haddon Twp. High School and Glassboro State College, Susan had retired as a teacher for Camden City Schools after over 36 years of dedication. She was an active member and supporter of the Friends of the Pennsauken Library and Pennsauken High School's many extracurricular activities. She thoroughly enjoyed her visits to Sea Isle City and the time spent with "The Posse" and her crochet club.
Daughter of the late George and Lorayne Pims; wife of the late Andrew Ott; she is survived by her two beloved daughters, Lindsay Makrinos (Chris), Jamie Ott (Pete); a cherished grandson, Cameron; a loving sister, Lynn McHugh (Joseph); dear sister-in-law, Teresa Noell (Peter); and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Her memorial service will be held 11 am, Friday, June 7th at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Thursday evening from 6 to 9 pm and again Friday morning from 10 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Friends of the Pennsauken Library, 5605 Crescent Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. To share memories and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 3, 2019