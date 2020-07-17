Susan J. Rader
1948-2020
You are my sunshine. My only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away.
Susan Jane Rader, 72, of Eagle, Idaho passed away at home on July 11, 2020. A genuine people-person, Susan shared her lovely smile and a true generosity of spirit with everyone she met. Always prepared with positive answers to life's questions, Susan had a quick sense of humor and constantly made those around her laugh. She cultivated lifelong hobbies with incomparable zeal, including gardening, classical music, art, woodworking, cooking, antiques, and wildflower arrangements. Susan taught folk art painting classes for many years. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers (Go Big Red!) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Fly, Eagles Fly!). Spontaneous, cheerful and friendly, Susan was simply fun to be around.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska to James "Ralph" Melson and Lillian (Strasheim) Melson on June 7, 1948, Susan and her sister grew up around their cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. A 1966 graduate of Northeast High School, Lincoln, Susan completed two undergraduate years at the University of Nebraska, Kearney. While working at Yellowstone National Park during the summer of 1968, Susan met her future husband David E. Rader of Grand Island, Nebraska. They married the following year. While raising their family, they lived in South Dakota, Ohio, Florida, Nebraska, and New Jersey. Packing the station wagon with kids and a trailer with gear, their family enjoyed camping at the Black Hills, the Rockies and the Ozarks.
Susan was a force of nature. While balancing a full-time job, her children's ever-changing interests, various pets, and a busy household, she went back to school. In 2004, she graduated with honors from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (Camden), with a Bachelor's Degree in psychology. After many years working at several schools (she loved working with kids), she retired from the Cherry Hill School District in 2012. She enjoyed traveling to Europe before relocating to Idaho in 2017. An amazing and devoted mother of almost 50 years, and an extra-special Nana, she loved to share funny family stories that stretched far into the past.
Surviving family include her four children, Christopher Rader (Boise, ID), Bradley Rader (Somerville, MA), Andrew Rader (Boise, ID), and Courtney Bailey (Boise, ID), her daughter-in-law Christine (Quiampang) Rader (Somerville, MA), son-in-law Garrett Bailey (Boise, ID). Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren, Mila Rader, Nolan Rader, Ronan Bailey, and Graham Bailey. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou (Melson) Jambor, brother-in-law Ken Jambor, their family members, and her former husband, David Rader (E. Norriton, PA). Susan often quipped that her sweet Golden Retriever, Jazz, was her soulmate. She treasured many close friends, especially Patti Courier (Omaha, NE) and Kay Bonnema (Eagle, ID).
Bless her kind and generous heart, Susan Jane Rader will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held when her loved ones can gather together to celebrate her life. Donations can be made in Susan's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children
.