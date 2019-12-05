|
|
Susan Janowski
Magnolia - Susan P. Janowski, 62, of Magnolia, formerly of Williamstown, passed away peacefully at the Sherwood Group Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Susan was a longtime resident of the Sherwood Group Home and received wonderful care from the staff throughout her stay. She was a longtime employer of the Occupational Training Center (Arc of Camden County) where she was a member of the Self Advocacy Organization and Bowling League. Susan enjoyed trips to the casino, bowling, dancing and a good glass of wine.
Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and the late Lillian Janowski. Dear sister of Lillian Kintzel, Betsy (Bob) Bisaga and David (Jeanette) Janowski. Adoring aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, December 10th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's R.C. Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 500, Marlton, NJ 08053 and/or the Arc of Camden County, 215 West White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019