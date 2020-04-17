Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Koffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Koffler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Koffler Obituary
Susan Koffler

Cherry Hill - (nee Bor) passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Susan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Irv; daughter Jennifer Bonanzinga, and son, Brad (Michelle); grandchildren, Fox, Sloan and Mia; brothers Fred (Jody) and Aaron (Suzie); as well as her loving nieces and nephews, Tara, Ilana, Andrew, Conner and Stephanie. Susan was a dedicated elementary school teacher with a Master's degree in Reading. She taught in the Philadelphia and Camden School Districts where her students inherited her passion for reading. Susan always had a book in her hand. Her defining characteristic was that she was a genuinely nice person who cared about people whether family or friends. She always had a kind word and was there to help.

Out of consideration for the current circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be private. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Zobida Mohammed. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to the , or the ,
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -