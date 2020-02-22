|
Susan M Underwood
Sewell - Susan M. Underwood passed away suddenly on February 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She dedicated 40+ years in medicine at Cooper University Hospital in the operating room heart team and as a perfusionist at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Sue was a 1967 graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School, then attended Cooper Nursing School. Sue was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City and a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Sue had a passion for life and loved her family and friends. Her kindness and grace was like a thread through the many lives she touched. Her fast wit left a smile on the hearts of her loved ones. She was a pillar of strength that was adored by all and will be forever missed but never forgotten.
Sue is survived by her sister Marie Kain, nephews; Ryan Kain, John (Heather) Underwood,, nieces Gina Wyatt (David) and Judy Underwood. Her sisters-in-law; Regina Underwood and Sallie Underwood, Aunt Mary & Uncle Carl Grande and many cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Margaret and John A. Underwood and her brother John W. Underwood.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the the family on Tuesday morning between 9 am and 10:30 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am at St. Mary's Church 426 Monmouth St. Gloucester City. Burial & graveside tribute will immediately follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery 515 W. Browning Rd. Bellmawr. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Msgr. Edward B. Lucitt Needy Children's Christmas Fund PO Box 87 Gloucester City, NJ 08030. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020