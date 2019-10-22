|
Susan M. Waldron
On October 16, 2019, age 62, (nee James) of Maple Shade formerly of Pennsauken, NJ. She is survived by her son Michael John Waldron and brother Michael James. She was predeceased by her parents Ismalie and Marie James; stepmother Margaret James and brother Christopher James.
Susan was a legal secretary with DLA Piper in Phila, and enjoyed travelling and hanging out with her friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family on Saturday from 10:00 AM- 12:00 Noon in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Assn. or .
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019