Susan Mary Villa
Bellmawr -
Susan Mary Villa (nee Surynt) of Bellmawr, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 5, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Peter for 48 years. Devoted mother of Marysusan and James (Tricia). Loving grandmother of Anna Rose and Mary Olivia. Dear sister of Barbara Wujick (Tom), Stephanie York (Ed) and the late Bernadette Delaney (Frank). Doting aunt of many nieces and nephews.
A loving and devoted woman who cherished her husband, sisters, children, and grandchildren, Sue lived most of her life in Bellmawr. She brought happiness to everyone she touched, especially with her "smiley face" stickers. She will always be remembered for the unconditional love of her family and friends. Her infectious laugh will be in our hearts forever.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (St. Vincent Pallotti Church) located at 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ 08033. The visitation will be followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, www.samaritannj.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 8, 2019