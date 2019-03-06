Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Susan Parker
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Westville Grove - Susan Parker (nee Quick), on March 1, 2019, of Westville Grove, NJ. Age 57. Beloved wife of James R. Devoted mother of Casey Parker and Allison Parker and her husband Matthew Schoenherr. Also survived by her loving niece Angel Bradford. Susan is survived by her mother Geraldine Quick, brother Robert Quick, sister Kathy Haussman, brother Garry Quick, brother Scott Quick, and many nieces and nephews. Susan was the former owner of Grove Floral Shop in Westville Grove, NJ. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 1pm to 2pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. There will be a Memorial service at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment private. If desired, donations may be made to Penn's Rena Rowan Breast Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd, Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, West Pavilion 3rd Floor, Philadelphia PA 19104. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
