Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Turnersville - On November 12, 2019, Susan (nee Schuler), passed peacefully with her family and friends by her side. Survived by her daughter Isabelle R. Nutt and her father Greg Nutt, her mother Rita Ralston and step father Bud Ralston. Also survived by her brother Mark Schuler, companion Michael Blinn, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday afternoon 1- 2:30 pm with funeral services starting at 2:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to the family for the benefit of Isabelle would be appreciated. Please make checks payable to the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
