Millersville, PA - Susann E. Schetter, DO (1955-2018) ended her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Christmas Eve surrounded by family and dear friends. Susann a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and mentor was a Diagnostic Radiologist at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, specializing in Women's Breast Health. Susann is survived by her loving husband Michael Jennings of Millersville, PA. and her treasured son Ben Jennings, her father George Schetter Sr., sister Karen McGonigle (Kyle), brother George Schetter Jr. (Wendy), nieces Kara, Sara and Leah, and nephew Daniel. Susann was predeceased by her mother, Anne Schetter. Please refer to schetterfh.com to find further information about Scholarships formed to honor Susann and educate young physicians: The AOCR (American Osteopathic College of Radiology) Schetter Memorial, and the Penn State University Dr. Susann Schetter Memorial Scholarship.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2019
