Suzanne B. Schlereth
Collingswood - Suzanne B. Schlereth (nee Briant) of Collingswood, NJ passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 87.
Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Schlereth. Loving mother of Carol (Jim) Hofmann, Robert (Ann) Schlereth, Sandra (Rich) Hubler, Donna (Craig) Knaup, Susan (Steve) Coulter, Kimberly (Jeff) Stauts, Pamela (Tom) Murphy and the late Frank (the late Debbie) Schlereth. Doting grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Ronald (Joan) Briant. Special person to many other relatives and friends.
Sue's love for her family was immeasurable. Her kindness and generosity were felt by everyone she knew. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her artistic and creative touch on life. Sue's legacy will forever live on through trips to the Jersey Shore, cheering for the Phillies, root beer floats and Family.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment will be private. We will celebrate her life at a later date.
Collingswood - Suzanne B. Schlereth (nee Briant) of Collingswood, NJ passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 87.
Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Schlereth. Loving mother of Carol (Jim) Hofmann, Robert (Ann) Schlereth, Sandra (Rich) Hubler, Donna (Craig) Knaup, Susan (Steve) Coulter, Kimberly (Jeff) Stauts, Pamela (Tom) Murphy and the late Frank (the late Debbie) Schlereth. Doting grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Ronald (Joan) Briant. Special person to many other relatives and friends.
Sue's love for her family was immeasurable. Her kindness and generosity were felt by everyone she knew. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her artistic and creative touch on life. Sue's legacy will forever live on through trips to the Jersey Shore, cheering for the Phillies, root beer floats and Family.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment will be private. We will celebrate her life at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.