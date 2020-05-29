Suzanne B. Schlereth
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne B. Schlereth

Collingswood - Suzanne B. Schlereth (nee Briant) of Collingswood, NJ passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Schlereth. Loving mother of Carol (Jim) Hofmann, Robert (Ann) Schlereth, Sandra (Rich) Hubler, Donna (Craig) Knaup, Susan (Steve) Coulter, Kimberly (Jeff) Stauts, Pamela (Tom) Murphy and the late Frank (the late Debbie) Schlereth. Doting grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Ronald (Joan) Briant. Special person to many other relatives and friends.

Sue's love for her family was immeasurable. Her kindness and generosity were felt by everyone she knew. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her artistic and creative touch on life. Sue's legacy will forever live on through trips to the Jersey Shore, cheering for the Phillies, root beer floats and Family.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment will be private. We will celebrate her life at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 29, 2020
Family
May 29, 2020
Family
May 29, 2020
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved