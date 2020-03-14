Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Suzanne M. Benson


1928 - 2020
Suzanne M. Benson Obituary
Suzanne M. Benson

Stratford - On March 13, 2020, Suzanne (nee Maus), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Benson. Loving mother of Suzanne (Al) Gavetti of Morton, PA, the late Catharine Tracey, Liz (Bill) Nolan of Pine Hill, and the late Karen (David) Schellhorn. Also survived by 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister June (Bob) Jones of California; and many loving nieces and nephews. Suzanne worked as a bookkeeper for Transamerica Insurance in Philadelphia. She was also a member of Stratford & Winslow Senior Citizens Clubs, and the Friendly Singles 50+ Club in Bellmawr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning 10-10:45 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke's Campus, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Ste. 526, Dallas, TX 75244 and/or the , 1818 Market Street, Ste. 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
