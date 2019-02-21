|
Suzanne M. "Sue" Chiarella
Marlton - Suzanne M. "Sue", age 71, of Marlton, formerly of Cherry Hill and South Philadelphia, died on February 19, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Beloved wife of 31 years to the late Anthony J. Chiarella. Dear mother of Steven Anthony (Deana) Chiarella and Cara Jean (Ralph) Jedlicka, all of Marlton. Dear sister of Vincent (Zaharo) Boianelli Jr; loving mom-mom to Ralphie (Jedlicka), Joey (Jedlicka), Giana Jedlicka, Ava (Chiarella) and Anthony (Chiarella). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sue was born and raised in South Philadelphia. She was a graduate of St. Maria Goretti High School. Sue's joy and passion for life was surrounding herself around family, friends and children. Her five grandchildren were her everything and she leave a legacy of love to all. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, February 23, 2019, 9-10:15AM at The Church of St. Isaac Jogues, 3 Lord Place, Marlton NJ. Funeral Mass 10:30AM immediately following. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Sue's family honor's her admiration. For flowers; C & J florist, Berlin NJ. Flowers will then be donated to PowerBack Rehabilitation Center to spread joy to all residents. To share your fondest memo of Sue please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 21, 2019