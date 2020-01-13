|
|
Suzanne Taylor
Voorhees - Jan. 13, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Harry Taylor. Mother of Craig (Melody) Taylor, Michael (Deena) Taylor, Fred (Allison) Taylor and Ira Taylor. Also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Tue. beginning 9:30AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00AM. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Craig and Melody Taylor. Contributions in her memory can be made to .
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020