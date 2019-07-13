Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Suzanne Yost Obituary
Suzanne Yost

Haddon Heights - Suzanne Yost (nee Harris), age 72, of Haddon Heights, passed away on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Yost. Loving mother of Barbara Edwards (Monty), Patty Buck (Frank), and Christopher Artman (Deena). Dear sister of Cynthia Kern, Larry Harris, Marie Zoranski, Michelle O'Brien, and the late Marc Harris. Devoted grandmother of Cecilia Buck, Jonathan Artman, and Jackson Artman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Sue worked as a computer programmer for Cigna Insurance Company for 40 years. She loved motorcycle riding, cross stitching, yard work, flowers, antique shopping, and spending time with sisters, children and grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:30am to 11am at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Service at 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019
