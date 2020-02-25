|
Sybil L. Ehrlich
Voorhees - Sybil (Frank) Ehrlich died peacefully on February 24, 2020 in her home at the Lions Gate Retirement Community in Voorhees, NJ, where she lived for 13 years. She was born on November 23, 1924 in Berlin, Germany. She and her family fled to Holland from Germany in 1933 and hid underground in Holland during the Nazi Occupation. After studying chemistry in Holland after the War, she emigrated to New York in 1948 where she worked as a chemist in a dental lab and helped patent a dental device. After marrying her beloved husband Carl Ehrlich (who preceded her in death), Sybil moved to South Jersey in 1950. Beloved Mother of Gerald (Barbara) Ehrlich, and Vicki (Kenneth Hoffman) Ehrlich; and devoted Grandmother of Aliza, Kira and Charlotte Hoffman, Sybil inspired her children and grandchildren with a thirst for knowledge, a drive to succeed in life and an appreciation for the arts. Sybil embraced life to the fullest and was known for her intelligence, compassion, generosity, dignity, modesty, and grace. She avidly pursued her passions including, bridge, golf, reading, cooking and baking. Sybil cultivated a large group of devoted friends. Sybil was a frequent speaker at the JCC in Cherry Hill and at various schools about her experiences hiding underground in Holland during the Nazi occupation. She believed in the power of education and treating everyone with dignity and respect. Visitation will begin at 9:30 and services will be held at 10.a.m., February 26, at
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. A reception and Shiva will be observed that evening at 6:30 p.m., at Lions Gate, Voorhees, NJ. Shiva will also be held at her daughter, Vicki's home at 31 Locust Avenue, Larchmont, NY on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Contributions in her memory can be made the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, jewishsouthjersey.org or to the Boys and Girls Club of Camden County, begreatcamden.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020