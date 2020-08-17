Sybil Price
Sybil A, Price born May 30, 1981 Formerly of Mount Ephraim N.J. Suddenly passed away on August 14,2020.
Sybil was a graduate of Audubon High school class of 1997. She was a wonderful daughter,sister,aunt and friend to many.
Sybil suffered from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome(also referred to as RSD) for 24 years. Although in constant pain she managed to brighten every room she entered.
We love you and miss you.
Sybil is survived by her mother Sybil L. Price, Father Robert Price Sr., Brother Robert Price Jr., Sister Candace Zakreski and brother Anthony Price.
Scattering of ashes will take place in early fall for family members and close friends.
Donations in Sybil's name can be made to rsds.org