Sybil Price

Sybil was a beautiful person with a contagious laugh; her laugh could make strangers laugh. She loved her nieces, nephews, friends, and family with all her heart. She often accompanied her grandpop for game days at the senior center where everyone loved her. She was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. Her pain didn’t stop her positive outlook on life. My heart goes out to all who loved her. I miss you already, Sybil, and please know I love you so much. Thank you for being a true friend. Rest peacefully.

Melissa Werry

Friend