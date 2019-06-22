|
Sylva L. Shapiro
Cherry Hill, NJ - June 21, 2019. Wife of the late Sam Shapiro. Mother of Beth Lapinson and Howard (Haleh) Shapiro. Grandmother of Hope Lapinson (Charles "CJ" Westerman), Joe Lapinson and Noa, Zev and Jonah Shapiro. Sister of Paul (Inka) Shapiro. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 12:15 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Contributions may be made to ,
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019