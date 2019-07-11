|
Sylvester Burke
Camden - Departed this life on 6/20/19. He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Merline Burke; sister, Janet; children, Gregory (Tasha), Donovan (Tarsi), Ricky (Sharon), Tony (Celeste), Sandra, Conrad (Claire) and Maria; 30 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of other family and friends. Serv is Sat 10am at New Wesley AME Zion, 701 Ramona Gonzalez St., Camden, NJ. View 9am-10am. Int at Harleigh Cem. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019