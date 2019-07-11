Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Wesley AME Zion
701 Ramona Gonzalez St.
Camden, NJ
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Wesley AME Zion
701 Ramona Gonzalez St.
Camden, NJ
More Obituaries for Sylvester Burke
Sylvester Burke

Sylvester Burke Obituary
Sylvester Burke

Camden - Departed this life on 6/20/19. He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Merline Burke; sister, Janet; children, Gregory (Tasha), Donovan (Tarsi), Ricky (Sharon), Tony (Celeste), Sandra, Conrad (Claire) and Maria; 30 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of other family and friends. Serv is Sat 10am at New Wesley AME Zion, 701 Ramona Gonzalez St., Camden, NJ. View 9am-10am. Int at Harleigh Cem. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019
