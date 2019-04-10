|
|
Sylvia Cianciarulo
Brigantine -
CIANCIARULO-
Sylvia, (nee Peinovich) age 93 of Brigantine passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 . Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cianciarulo. Devoted mother of Cathy (Kyle) Sisler of Edgewater, MD, Anthony (Tina) Cianci of Sanford FL. and Tina (Ted) Theodoris of Haddon Heights. Loving grandmother of Jason, Athena, Martha and Sophia. Dear sister of Eli Peinovich of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living,917 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. http://fnd.us/91UA2d?ref=sh_180ey8 To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019