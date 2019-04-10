Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Cianciarulo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Cianciarulo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Cianciarulo Obituary
Sylvia Cianciarulo

Brigantine -

CIANCIARULO-

Sylvia, (nee Peinovich) age 93 of Brigantine passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 . Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cianciarulo. Devoted mother of Cathy (Kyle) Sisler of Edgewater, MD, Anthony (Tina) Cianci of Sanford FL. and Tina (Ted) Theodoris of Haddon Heights. Loving grandmother of Jason, Athena, Martha and Sophia. Dear sister of Eli Peinovich of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rte. 70 Cherry Hill followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living,917 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. http://fnd.us/91UA2d?ref=sh_180ey8 To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now