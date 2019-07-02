|
Sylvia M. Ialacci
Hammonton - Sylvia M. Ialacci (nee Beenau) age 84 of Hammonton, and formerly of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. She was born in Buffalo, NY and worked for New York Bell and Southern Bell Telephone as a secretary. Her main focus was a loving, devoted and caring wife and mother. Sylvia studied Chinese cuisine and was approached by many chefs to open her own restaurant. She enjoyed baking wedding and specialty cakes, painting, needle point and crocheting. Sylvia loved bowling with her husband Joseph and was also in a women's league. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Winifred Beenau, her brothers John and Robert Beenau and her sister Mildred Brooks. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband Joseph, her daughter Suzanne, her sister Suzanne Federici, her niece Erin Joyce and nephew Patrick Joyce and many others nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday July 5th, 9:00-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Sts. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Entombment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery Mays Landing, NJ. Donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 2, 2019