T. Elaine Smith-Volpe
1946 - 2020
Mantua - T. Elaine Smith-Volpe (nee Priest), on September 30, 2020, of Mantua; formerly of Mays Landing. Age 74. Devoted mother of John Smith (Wendy Figueroa). Beloved wife of the late John Smith III and the late Ronald Volpe. Loving grandmother of Amanda Smith and Jayden Smith and great grandmother of Michael Carpenter. Dear sister of Judy Lerza. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thelma was a bartender at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City for over 30 years. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
