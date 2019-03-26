|
Tami Brooke O'Connell
Glendora - On March 22, 2019, Tami, age 38. Beloved daughter of Carlotta O'Connell and the late Stephen O'Connell of Pine Hill. Survived by son Vincent Eugene O'Connell - age 13 of Pine Hill; Grandmother Regina A. Yezzi of Pine Hill; 3 uncles Christopher (Joan) Yezzi, Mark (Debbie) Yezzi, and Patrick (Linda) O'Connell; and many loving cousins and friends. Tami worked as a phlebotomist for Atco Medical Associates and was also a waitress at The Pub in Pennsauken. Relatives & friends are invited to attend the visitation with family on Thursday evening 5-6 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 150 Monument Rd., Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019