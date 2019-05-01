|
Tammie Riggs
Barrington - Tammie Riggs, 58, of Barrington, passed away on April 26, 2019. Tammie was born in Philadelphia and resided in Magnolia before moving to Barrington 6 years ago. She was the maintenance supervisor for the Department of Family & Children Regional School in Cherry Hill. Known as the "Girl with the purple hair," she had a dynamic personality and was beloved by her family and many friends.
Tammie is survived by her mother Betty Riggs of Barrington. Her brothers William (Janine) Riggs of Egg Harbor and James A. Riggs Jr. of Pine Hill, and her Aunt Mary Jean Hess of Ventnor. She was predeceased by her father James A. Riggs Sr. and nephew James A. Riggs III.
Visitation Saturday 10am until the memorial service at 11am at the DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME 171 Delaware Street Woodbury, NJ. Your loving presence is all that is requested. Memories and condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019