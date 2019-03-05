|
Tara Maria Trongone
Glendora - Tara Maria Trongone, of Glendora, NJ, passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 34 years. Beloved daughter of the late Linda Trongone (nee Coratolo) and of Anthony Trongone III (stepmother Donna) of Barrington, NJ. Devoted sister of Anthony Trongone IV (Marcie) of Gloucester Township and Nicolo Trongone (Shawna) of Glendora, NJ. Loving stepsister of Robert McMullen (Danielle) of Las Vegas, NV and Chris McMullen (Samantha) of North Hanover, NJ. She is survived by several cousins, she was especially close to her cousins Frank Coratolo and Michael Blythe. She is also survived by her paternal grandfather, Anthony Trongone, Jr. (Bev) of Tuckerton, NJ. She was the proud aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Tara loved her family deeply and was dedicated to her nieces and nephews. She cared greatly for her students at Gloucester City Middle School, where she worked as a teacher. In her free time, she enjoyed getting involved in different arts and crafts, including scrapbooking.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Infant Jesus Parish/ St. John Vianney Church, 2901 Good Intent Road, Deptford, NJ 08096, where her Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate contributions to the Tara Maria Trongone Scholarship Fund, c/o Anthony Trongone III, 3000 Davis Road, Barrington, NJ 08007. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019