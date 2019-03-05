|
|
Tecolia Salters
Atco, NJ - Tecolia (Briggs) Salters, age 102, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1916 in Lyman, South Carolina to Lilly Bell and Elijah Briggs. She had 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Viewing will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A homegoing service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019