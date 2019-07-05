Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Church of Cherry Hill
401 Kings Highway North
Cherry Hill, NJ
Resources
Dr. Teresa Benzwie Obituary
Cherry Hill - 83 years, passed peacefully in her home Saturday, June 30. Dr. Benzwie is pre-deceased by her parents, Eugene and Paula Herzman, and is survived by her three sons, Lawrence Bender, Craig Bender and his wife Kelly, Robert Bender and his wife Christina, her cousin Stephen Koplin and his wife Barbara, and her grandchildren Briana, Sophia, Ellis, Violet and Misha Bender.

Beginning with teaching kindergarten in Camden and continuing with her Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) from Temple University, Dr. Benzwie was a pioneer in her field of movement education by combining dance and movement with teaching children their core subjects. She continued her career instructing future teachers in her methods. She created a documentary based on her teaching methods and published multiple books including A Moving Experience, More Moving Experiences, and Alphabet Movers. As a licensed social worker and therapist, Dr. Benzwie's practice, The Center for Creative Change, worked with children and adults using creative movement and play.

Her recent passion was exploring spiritual awareness and animal interaction via dancing with horses. As recently as last year, she performed with her favorite horse Pegasa and a dance group that specialized with horses.

A Memorial Service and lunch will be held on Saturday, July 6th at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cherry Hill at 401 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, at 11:00 am. All are welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to "Majoda Stables" to benefit Equine Assisted Experimental Learning.
Published in Courier-Post on July 5, 2019
